West Tennessee Healthcare encouraging antibody treatments for COVID patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare is encouraging residents who are positive for COVID-19 to discuss monoclonal antibody infusions, such as Regeneron or bamlaniviman, as options to decrease hospitalization and lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, according to a news release.

Hospitals in West Tennessee began using monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 in November 2020, the release says.

The treatments are administered by IV for qualifying patients, the release says. Those treatments must be prescribed by a healthcare provider.

The treatment contains man-made antibodies similar to those of patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the release says.

Healthcare providers should call (731) 661-2490 or one of the facilities listed below to schedule appointments for patients:

North Hospital, 367 Hospital Boulevard, Jackson

Bolivar Hospital, 650 Nuckolls Road, Bolivar at (731) 659-0251

Camden Hospital, 175 Hospital Drive, Camden

Dyersburg Hospital, 400 E. Tickle Street, Dyersburg

Milan Hospital, 4039 Highland Street, Milan

Volunteer Hospital, 161 Mt. Pelia Road, Martin

UT Medicine North, 31 Physicians Drive, Jackson at (731) 265-6410

PrimeCare, 270 East Court Avenue, Selmer, (731) 645-7932

Treatments are being administered by appointment only at these locations.

