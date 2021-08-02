West Tennessee Healthcare encouraging antibody treatments for COVID patients
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare is encouraging residents who are positive for COVID-19 to discuss monoclonal antibody infusions, such as Regeneron or bamlaniviman, as options to decrease hospitalization and lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, according to a news release.
Hospitals in West Tennessee began using monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 in November 2020, the release says.
The treatments are administered by IV for qualifying patients, the release says. Those treatments must be prescribed by a healthcare provider.
The treatment contains man-made antibodies similar to those of patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the release says.
Healthcare providers should call (731) 661-2490 or one of the facilities listed below to schedule appointments for patients:
- North Hospital, 367 Hospital Boulevard, Jackson
- Bolivar Hospital, 650 Nuckolls Road, Bolivar at (731) 659-0251
- Camden Hospital, 175 Hospital Drive, Camden
- Dyersburg Hospital, 400 E. Tickle Street, Dyersburg
- Milan Hospital, 4039 Highland Street, Milan
- Volunteer Hospital, 161 Mt. Pelia Road, Martin
- UT Medicine North, 31 Physicians Drive, Jackson at (731) 265-6410
- PrimeCare, 270 East Court Avenue, Selmer, (731) 645-7932
Treatments are being administered by appointment only at these locations.
