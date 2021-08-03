Services for Mr. Barry Edwards, age 57 of Dyer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, 1:00 P.M., the Gibson County High School Gymnasium. The interment will be in the Friendship Grove Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M., at the True Light Community Ministries; 302 West Eaton Street in Trenton, Tennessee. He will lie in state at the School on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com