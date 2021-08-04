Cool & Mild Tonight, Heat & Humidity Returning this Weekend!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for August 4th:

The mild weather will continue tonight across West Tennessee with most of us dropping into the low 60s by the morning. Skies will remain mostly sunny as we finish the work week but the heat and humidity will be on this rise as we head into the weekend. The humid and warmer weather could lead to some pop up showers as well but significant rain is not expected anytime soon. Catch the latest details and your full weekend forecast breakdown coming up right here.

Over the first 23 days of July in Jackson we only saw 2 days above normal for our recorded high temperature and both those days we were barely above normal. The last 8 days we saw a prolonged heat wave with temperatures well above normal for the last week of the month.

As far as the rain totals, we saw 4″ more rain in 2021 than in 2020 and recorded more than 2″ above normal, compared to a typical July.

As far as the yearly totals, we are over 2″ above compared to a normal year at the end of July but are just a bit short of where we stood at the end of July in 2020.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain clear with only a few overnight clouds. The dew point and humidity is low and that means another cool night with most of us dropping down to the low 60s. Rain chances are 0% and the winds should be calm in general.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will continue into our Thursday and highs will stay in the mid 80s. The winds will begin to shift from the north to the east into the afternoon. This could increase our temperatures a few degrees from Wednesday but the humidity will remain low and chances for rain are still at 0%. Thursday night temperatures will fall down to the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

As the winds begin to come out of the south into the afternoon, a warmer and more humid air mass will slowly drift across West Tennessee. Highs should reach the upper 80s on Friday and it could feel in the mid 90s at times in the evening as the dew point rises. That increase in humidity and temperature could lead to a few pop up showers but chance seem to be no greater then 10% for Friday. Friday night lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs should climb back into the low 90s for the upcoming weekend. Skies will start out mostly sunny each day but build into more of a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening hours. Shower chances sit around 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday from some heat driven pop ups. Showers are not likely but somebody is going to get rained on in West Tennessee this weekend. The winds are expected to come out of the southwest most of the weekend and overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s. The heat index could reach the low 100s at times this weekend with the warmest weather expected Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat will continue to climb into next week as southerly flow will continue to dominate our weather. This will allow temperatures to continue to rise as high as the mid 90s with a heat index in the 105° range due to the humid air mass that will be lingering across West Tennessee. Morning lows will only drop into the mid 70s for most of next week. Pop ups shower chances sit around 20% each day but significant rainfall or severe weather is not expected. But some heavy rain and lightning can be expected with any of the pop ups that do develop.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

