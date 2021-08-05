Bert Owen Prentice, age 63, of Lexington, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Bert was born March 26, 1958 to Helen Louise Billings and Clarence Frank Prentice in Estherville, IA. He attended Estherville Schools and graduated in 1976.

He is survived by sisters Marilyn Street of Jackson, TN and Eva Krenz of Fairmont, MN; brothers, George Prentice of Chattanooga, TN and Pat Prentice of Dolliver, IA. He is also remembered and loved by numerous nieces and nephews he loved as his own and spoiled rotten.

Bert was a well known promotions manager, wrestling promotor, and manager of country and gospel stars and legends. He dedicated his life to entertaining people through himself or talent. He was loved and respected by thousands of lives he touched.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly Titus, Faye Ann and Faith Elizabeth Prentice and Cynthia Naig; and a brother, Robert Prentice.

A visitation with friends and loved ones for Bert will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee 38305.

Funeral services are private for family and invited guests only. The funeral will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. officiated by Ronnie Ragan and the Eulogy will be delivered by Herb Simmons.

The service will be livestreamed from our facebook page at Facebook.com/GeorgeASmithandSons. Burial will be in Browns Cemetery in Madison County, TN.

Active pallbearers to serve will be James Carver, Johnny Morton, Steve Leonard, Logan Hairsin, Matt Starr and Nathan Starr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Peters and Matt Boyce.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GeorgeASmithandSons.com for the Prentice family.