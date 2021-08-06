Calvin Neal “Jack” Murray

Services for Calvin Neal “Jack” Murray, 92, will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Steven Murray officiating. Interment will follow at Everetts Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Murry, a retired foreman at Gaines Manufacturing Company, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1929 in Obion, Tennessee to Burney Neal and Iola Hubbard Murray. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and also a Farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters Artie Mae Burpo, Wynona Dick, Ruth Tubbs, and Emma Lou Estes, a brother Buck Murray.

Survivors include his wife Edna Tubbs Murray of McKenzie, three daughters Martha (Jon) Brou of Huntingdon, Barbara (Raymond) Blanton of Sharon, TN, Gina (Jachin) Bateman of McKenzie, three sons David (Becky) Murray, Steven Murray and Michael Murray all of McKenzie, his sister in law Frances Murray of Tiptonville, TN, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are David Murray, Steven Murray, Michael Murray, Jon Brou, Raymond Blanton, and Jachin Bateman. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Blanton, Bradley Allen, Todd Sherrod, Ricky Bateman, Jake Bateman, and Drake Murray.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.