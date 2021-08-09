Kenneth Richard Welty, age 51, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, August 5, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Kenneth was born September 9, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Richard “Dick” and Susan “Sue” Davis Welty. He graduated high school in Oregon, Ohio and received his associate degree from Owen Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio. He moved to Fayette County, Tennessee in 2001 and was employed as the general manager at Genlabs in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Kenneth was of the Christian faith and was proud of defeating cancer four times. He would do anything for anyone and never wanted anyone to be burdened with his own struggles. He was a member of the Memphis Challenger Car Club and Bayside Memphis. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast who built custom choppers and cars. He also enjoyed shooting guns with his family.

Mr. Welty is survived by his fiancé, Theresa Glidden of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Destiny Welty of Collierville, TN; his parents, Dick and Sue Welty of Oregon, OH; two sisters, Chrissy Finch of Oregon, OH and Teresa Swanson of Oregon, OH; and his two furbabies, Moscato and Mojito. He also leaves his bonus family in Washington State of two daughters, four grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services for Mr. Welty will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Tony Bagget officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Welty will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Center Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

The family wishes to thank everyone for all the love, prayers and positive thoughts for Ken and his family throughout all his health battles. A special thank you to his work family at Genlabs for being an amazing support for Ken these past seven years.

