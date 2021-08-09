V. Paulette Wilkerson
V. Paulette Wilkerson, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at her home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. William Harrell officiating. Burial to follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Wilkerson family will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Paulette was born on October 14, 1947, in Bells, TN to the late Mr. Doyle Griffin and Mrs. Madeline Edwards Griffin. She was a loving homemaker and will greatly missed by all that knew her. She was also preceded in death by one sister: Shirley Gibson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Mr. Richard Wilkerson; two brothers: Michael Griffin (Wilma) and David Griffin (Janie) all of Bells, TN. She leaves a legacy of 1 niece and 4 nephews.