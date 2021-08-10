Faces of Our Veterans continues effort to recognize veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local coalition is recognizing the men and women who have served our country ahead of Veterans Day.

“This is the biggest project I’ve really ever done. I’ve done weddings and different things like that, but this is a big project,” said Tommy Azbill, photographer and co-founder of Faces of Our Veterans.

For the second year in a row, this event allows veterans to have their picture taken by a professional photographer and have it displayed for the community.

“To capture their image and be able to put them on display and honor them like we did last year at the City Hall just means, words can’t describe what it means to me. It’s just wonderful,” said Larry Newsom, co-founder of Faces of Our Veterans.

They will receive a free 8 by 10 inch printed picture as a souvenir. For the organizers, this project is something special.

“This is a great honor for us. I mean we want to show these veterans our appreciation for what they’ve done for us. These veterans have sacrificed in many, many ways far beyond what we can understand,” Azbill said.

Not only is it special for the organizers, but it’s also special for the veterans.

“I’m happy to see the opportunity for other veterans to be able to do what we’ve discussed about, to share their story so to speak,” said veteran Robert Jones.

Organizers have a message for the veterans.

“We want to say thank you. We appreciate your service and your sacrifice for our freedom, for us being able to live in a country and enjoy the freedoms that we have,” Azbill said.

If you would like to get your picture taken, organizers will be at the American Legion Post in south Jackson on Perry Switch Road on Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a full list of dates and times or how to set up a mobile shoot, click here.