RIFA to host 10th annual food drive for ‘Snack Backpack’ program

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA is fighting local childhood hunger with their annual Snack Backpack program.

With the help of teachers and school counselors, RIFA is able to provide six meals and two snacks in a backpack to students who are at risk of going hungry over the weekends.

“We’re able to distribute over 1,300 Snack Backpacks each and every weekend throughout the school year, so that way kids when they come in Monday morning, they have been fed over the weekend and they’re ready to learn,” said RIFA Marketing Director Gracie Sloan.

This Saturday August 14, you can help fill those backpacks by participating in the 10th Annual Pack the Bus Food Drive.

“We’ll be at four locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so you can find us at Kroger Lynnwood Place, Kroger University, Kroger West Town Commons and Walmart north,” Sloan said.

RIFA volunteers will be outside giving out grocery lists, helping load the buses, and taking food and monetary donations.

“We will be just requesting some of those needed items that are kid-friendly, easy to prepare, and nutritious items,” Sloan said. “We will be there providing flyers of all the needed items, so there’s no need to memorize what you may need.”

Sloan says this is a great opportunity for anyone to make an impact, all while doing your weekly shopping.

If your interested in donating or volunteering your time for Pack the Bus, click here.

