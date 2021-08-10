Students to return to classes Aug. 18 at Freed-Hardeman University

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is preparing for the return of its students.

FHU says students will begin returning on Saturday, with student check-in running from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Gardner Center.

“We have redesigned the check-in process to make it faster and more efficient,” said Dave Clouse, vice president for community engagement.

FHU says students can expect the Traditional Welcome in the Gano Dining Hall and the Burks Student Center, which includes a community fair and lunch.

The university adds that it will be returning with pre-COVID-19 protocols, and will be allow masks optional.

FHU says precautions are still being taken with vaccination event on Aug. 20, a health clinic for free testing, as well as space for quarantining.

Students will be returning to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the university.

