Department of Education releases data from spring TCAP testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has released TCAP district-level results from the spring 2020-2021 testing.

According to a news release, the Spring TCAP assessment shows the COVID-19 pandemic led to the expected declines statewide, but those declines were mitigated.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Tennessee’s districts, schools, educators, and families have worked incredibly hard to ensure students continue learning, and now a brand-new school year has just begun,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “While we expected declines in student proficiency, the data from our statewide assessment creates an opportunity to make more informed, strategic decisions and investments that are best for accelerating the achievement of our students. Tennessee is well prepared for the work that lies ahead, and we will continue to put our kids first.”

For an overview of district-level results, click here.

To see proficiency rates, click here.