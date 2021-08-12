JMCSS superintendent issues statement about masks requirements

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marlon King released a statement following the decision to require masks in certain schools.

In the statement, King says Jackson-Madison County schools and other districts across the state receive guidance and mandates from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, the government and local health departments.

While 89 counties in Tennessee are under the direction of the Tennessee Department of Health, Madison County and five others have their own regional health departments.

Those counties have issued the following requirements on masks:

Davidson County: masks mandatory, ordered by the local government and board partnership

Shelby County: masks mandatory, ordered by the health department

Madison County: multi-tiered mask requirement

Sullivan County: no mask requirement

Hamilton County: no mask requirement

Knox County: no mask requirement

King says, currently, two-thirds of Jackson-Madison County Schools are designated as mask mandatory.

King says the district is now in the recovery phase of their New Normal Initiative.

