Students, staff recognized at JMCSS school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — School board leaders met Thursday to approve several topics.

1/2

2/2



One of the main talking points was the new superintendent contract being approved.

Plus, students that achieved a score 30 or higher on the ACT were recognized with a tassel and a certificate.

This is the second time the superintendent awards this to students.

School staff were also recognized for their ability to transition during the pandemic.

“The service is amazing. The services we provide for a whole child, especially during the pandemic time. Thank you all,” said school board member Pete Johnson.

The new contract of the superintendent goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 12.