Virgil Franklin Austin

Virgil Franklin Austin, age 81, resident of Lakeland, Tennessee and husband of Barbara McNabb Austin, departed this life Thursday morning, August 12, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Virgil was born January 1, 1940 in Moscow, Tennessee, the son of the late Harold and Dorothy May Holliday Austin. He graduated from Collierville High School and was employed with Tom Bell Chevrolet as a finance and insurance manager for many years before his retirement in 1999. Virgil was married November 14, 1992 to the former Barbara Ann McNabb and was a member of Bartlett Baptist Church. He was a resident of Lakeland for 30 years and his favorite hobby was golfing.

Mr. Austin is survived by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Austin of Lakeland, TN; two daughters, Kellie Layman (Bob) of Jackson, TN and Leigh Austin Thorn (Kevin) of Milton, FL; his son, Del Austin (Terri) of Memphis, TN; his stepson, Jason Criner (Megan) of Lakeland, TN; his sister, Pat Cockrell of Byhalia, MS; four grandchildren, Micah Loyd of Selmer, TN, Kelsie Layman of Jackson, TN, Tabitha Austin of Memphis, TN and Madelyn Criner of Lakeland, TN; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Austin will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Bob Layman officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Austin will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

