Bret Michaels to headline Tennessee Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn. — Poison frontman and “Rock of Love” star Bret Michaels will headline the 28th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival.

In addition to selling over 50 million records worldwide, Michaels is also a global entrepreneur and philanthropist, helping raise millions of dollars for various charities through the years.

“We fully expect Bret to bring the ‘wow’ to this event,” said TSF Board Member Brad Thompson.

Michaels’ performance will close out the week-long festival on Saturday, September 11. He will take the stage at WK&T Amphitheatre at approximately 9 p.m, with Bohemian Queen opening the show at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to see the full schedule of this year’s events, click here to visit the Tennessee Soybean Festival website.

For more local news, click here.