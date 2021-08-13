City, county prep for 200th Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the start of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebrations has begun.

“200 years of dreams and progress, that people moved here 200 years ago to raise their family,” said Elaine Christian, Chair of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Committee. “You know, Jackson has been good to us, and we want to celebrate the uniqueness of our community and this is a special time.”

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Farmers Market and the AMP.

“We have the Sounds of Jackson stage that will start at 2 p.m. It’s going to be on Shannon Street, in the middle of the street backing up to Main Street, and we’ll have music there from 2 to 5:30,” Christian said.

At 6 p.m. there will be a ribbon cutting held at the Amp, celebrating 200 years of Jackson and Madison County.

What better way to celebrate the county and the city’s history than with live music?

“We have the Hub City Youth Choir. We have the Doublewides. We have Corita Cole that does hip hop. So wonderful genres of music that people in Madison County and Jackson love,” Christian said.

There will be different activities to participate in throughout the day, including a petting zoo, life-size games, a scavenger hunt and several food trucks.

“The scavenger hunt is going to take you all over downtown, and there’s interesting questions about the history of downtown and the history of our community. It’ll be really fun,” Christian said.

Parking will be available throughout the downtown area and at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

There will also be a shuttle going to and from the Civic Center to downtown for the event.

