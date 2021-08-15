Playschool celebrates 50 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today first First Presbyterian Playschool celebrated 50 years of their school.

The program started in 1971 as a Mother’s Day Helper program.

Playschool is a play-based program that allows children to learn through the art of playing and doing things that they are interested in.

The program has a great deal of history.

Director Stephanie Swims attended the school when she was young and so did her mother.

She is now the director and hopes to continue the legacy.

“We are a play-based program. We believe children learn best through playing and things they are interested in,” Swims said.

First Presbyterian Playschool is currently accepting applications for their 3-4 year-old students.

