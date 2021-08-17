Joy Dodson Applegate, age 83, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Walter Smith Applegate, departed this life Sunday evening, August 15, 2021 at Ave Maria Home in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Joy was born June 4, 1938 in Odessa, Texas, the daughter of the late Ernest Douglas Dodson and LeVeta Loffler Dodson. She graduated in 1956 from Treadwell High School in Memphis, Tennessee and was married September 3, 1955 to Walter Smith Applegate. Joy was a devoted member of Fisherville First Baptist Church and was the preschool director for many years. She loved children and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed making ceramics and worked with her mother in earlier years teaching and selling ceramics.

Mrs. Applegate is survived by two sons, Darrell Jack Applegate (Linda) of Collierville, TN and Michael David Applegate (Suzie) of Bartlett, TN; her brother, William Allen Renfro (Susan) of Jackson, TN; four grandchildren, Morgan Applegate Brazelton (Christopher), Bradley Applegate, Kelly Ford Krag (Taylor) and Phoebe Applegate; and three great-grandsons, Nathan Brazelton, Noah Brazelton and Cayden Krag.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Smith Applegate who died September 20, 2017; her parents, Ernest and LeVeta Dodson; and two brothers, Ernest Ray Dodson and David Dodson.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Applegate will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Fisherville First Baptist Church. The officiating ministers will be Bro. John Bills and Dr. Jeff James. Interment will follow in the Fisherville Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Applegate will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Fisherville First Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be members of Fisherville First Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fisherville First Baptist Church, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.

