Mr. John Austin Werthing, Sr. was born on November 14, 1928. He transitioned this life surrounded by family on August 13, 2021. Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 21st at 12:00 noon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow service at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be on Friday, August 20th from 12 Noon – 6:00pm at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 106 Glass Street Jackson, Tennessee 38301. Family Hour and Open Remarks will follow visitation from 6:00pm- 7:30 pm.

In Lieu of flowers: We thank you for loving The Werthing Family with legacy donations payable to: The Werthing Foundation – College Scholarship Fund

Checks written and mailed to C/O The Werthing Foundation, Inc. 56 Country Club Cove. Jackson, TN 38305 Online – https://werthingfoundation. org/donate/