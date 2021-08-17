Rick Springfield to perform at Tennessee Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn. — Rick Springfield has been named as a headlining performer at the 28th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival.

The Grammy-winning musician has sold 25 million albums worldwide and scored 17 Top 40 hits in the U.S. He is also an accomplished actor, recently seen in “Supernatural” and “American Horror Story.”

Springfield will take the stage at the WK&T Amphitheatre on Thursday, September 9 at approximately 7 p.m.

“The festival is honored to collaborate with good partners whose contributions enhance our mutual values and add to the ‘wow’ of our festival experience,” said Tennessee Soybean Festival Board Member Brad Thompson.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival is a week-long celebration in Martin, consisting of various events and activities.

To purchase tickets or to see the full schedule of this year’s events, click here to visit the Tennessee Soybean Festival website.

