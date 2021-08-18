Henry County Schools unveils STEM Career Cruiser

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school system is implementing a new career service for youth in the community.

1/3

2/3

3/3





As part of their career related programs, Henry County School leaders have designed a science, technology, engineering and math cruiser called the STEM Career Cruiser.

The Career Cruiser will visit local elementary and middle schools to introduce students to college and career readiness programs that are offered at the high school level.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in activities to familiarize them with careers that are available in their community before they are of working age.

“So many people ask, ‘What is there for me to do if I stay in our community?’ So really this partnership with our Chamber of Commerce and our industrial board is designed to partner the school system with local employers,” said Betsy Allison, Director of Grades 9-12, and Career & Technical Education.

The Career Cruiser will begin visiting schools starting in October.

You can stay up-to-date on news from across the state with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.