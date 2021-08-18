Karl Quentin Chambless

Karl Quentin Chambless, age 75, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Margaret Chambless, departed this life Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Karl was born January 24, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Karl Franklyn Chambless and Barbara Ann Joergens Chambless. He graduated from Whitehaven High School Class of 1964 and received his bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Memphis. He was married May 21, 1978 to the former Margaret Haas and was a member of the Memphis Theater Community.

Mr. Chambless served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the American Legion Post 284. He served as a reserve deputy Sheriff in Fayette County for several years and was a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service before his retirement in 2001. He served eight years as an alderman for the Town of Oakland and was Vice Mayor during his first term. Karl had been a resident of Oakland since 2005 and was an avid bass fisherman who also loved golfing and playing the piano.

Mr. Chambless is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret Chambless of Oakland, TN; his son, Matthew Franklin Chambless of Los Angeles, CA; his sister, Cheryl Ann Lockhart (Edward) of Southaven, MS; and his two dogs, Rudy and Desi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gina Marie Clark.

Funeral Services for Mr. Chambless will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Charles Neugebauer officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Chambless will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068.

