Madison County Juvenile Court unveils ‘Navi’s Nook’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Juvenile Court unveiled Navi’s Nook on Wednesday, a new waiting space for victims.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









It’s a safe place for victims to receive services while awaiting their court appearance.

The room is named after the court-appointed facility dog, Navi, who eases the anxiety and provides unconditional love to victims.

Victims Service Supervisor Leslie Tosh says this room was long-awaited after previously having the victim and defendant in the same waiting room, which would cause intimidation in some cases.

“We’ve always desired to have a place that we can bring those clients away from that so that they can feel safe and be empowered to what they may have to do in court,” Tosh said.

Tosh says she hopes the new room will give the victim an overall better feeling when they leave the court, regardless of the outcome of their cases.