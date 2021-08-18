West Tennessean crowned ‘TOPS 2020 Weight Loss Queen’

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local woman has been crowned queen for her successful weight loss journey.

“It’s been fun all through the years. I have really enjoyed it, and I am still enjoying it,” said Betty Gore, TOPS 2020 Weight Loss Queen.

Gore has been apart of the TOPS Weight Loss Program off and on for several years. But last year, Gore lost over 50 pounds.

The organization crowned her the TOPS 2020 Weight Loss Queen for losing more weight than any other female member in the state of Tennessee.

Gore says she was surprised to receive such an honor.

“It was a shock at first, and I was just proud to have done it in 2020. I was proud to have reached my goal,” Gore said.

She says TOPS is not a diet, but a lifestyle change. She says adding small things to her routine made all of the difference.

“I just cut calories, exercised. You see my back over there. Sometimes when it is not so hot, I still walk from my son’s house to the mailbox and back,” Gore said.

Gore meets with a local TOPS group every Thursday. She says the group has become some of her closest friends.

She has learned in her weight loss journey that every person loses weight differently, and the best thing to do is to just get started.

“We don’t have a specific diet for you to go on. What works for me might not work for you. We found that out. It is really about self control. You have to do it yourself,” Gore said.

Gore says she was grateful for the support of her group.

She says their support helped her reach the finish line in her weight loss journey.

To learn more about TOPS, click here.

For more news from across West Tennessee, download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.