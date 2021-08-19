Community invited to groundbreaking for new solar farm

JACKSON, Tenn. — A solar startup company is planning groundbreaking ceremony in Jackson.

Clearloop announced that a ceremony will be held for its new 1 megawatt solar farm on Sept. 2.

Clearloop says the announcement comes after it reached its goal to fund 1 million watts of new solar capacity in Jackson.

The event will also include ice cream, barbecue, a virtual reality experience, and a time capsule.

Clearloop says the capsule be filled with items you want to make a thing of the past.

The ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2469 Technology Center Drive.

Those interested in attending can RSVP here.

Clearloop says this new solar farm will be able to provide power to 200 homes and will help clean the grid.