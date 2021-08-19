Congressman Kustoff talks infrastructure bill, Afghanistan

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News sat down with Congressman David Kustoff to talk about his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill and Afghanistan.

Kustoff shared his thoughts about US troops leaving Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to take control of the country.

Kustoff says leaving our Afghanistan allies could give us a bad reputation.

“Our allies around the world that we are not there. We are not going to be there to support them. That concerns me a great deal,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff also talked about the amount of spending approved by Congress, along with a $1 trillion spending bill that has already passed.

“Where is it going to? When you look at all of these bills that Washington is proposing, it is over $6 trillion in spending,” Kustoff said.

President Biden’s infrastructure bill was created to help rebuild highways and bridges across the country.

Kustoff says while this will be helpful in keeping roads in good condition, it is only a small portion of the entire bill.

“$115 billion of $1 trillion, which tells you there is a lot of other things being spent to total 1 trillion,” Kustoff said.

The congressman says cutting that spending will eventually help businesses and the American people.

Kustoff says $3.3 trillion of additional spending is trying to be passed through Congress.

That bill includes contingencies for child care, family and medical leave, and other items.

You can stay up-to-date on local and national news with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.