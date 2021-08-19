ICU beds full at most metropolitan Tennessee hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee hospitals are warning that the intensive care units are full in nearly every hospital in the state’s major metropolitan areas.

In a Thursday statement, they pleaded with Tennesseans to get vaccinated and wear masks while not going so far as to criticize Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mask mandates in K-12 schools.

Meanwhile, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has warned Tennessee that the executive order might violate federal law.

The hospital group cited Tennessee Department of Health data from May and July that found “at least 88% of these COVID hospitalizations and 94% of COVID deaths are among unvaccinated individuals.”

