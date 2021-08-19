Local pastors gather to pray over new school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group of pastors held a prayer circle at Liberty Tech High School.

Community members gathered at the high school Thursday morning to pray over the school year and the City of Jackson.

The group meets in different places around the city every week. The goal is to bring people together during a time of uncertainty.

Liberty Tech High School Principal King Rush says they will take all of the support they can get.

“We can’t have too much of it. We can’t have too much faith and too much support,” Principal Rush said. “We can’t have too much of anything that is this good. This is an example of something that is good in our community, our schools, and our school district.”

The prayer group will be meeting next Thursday at Nova Elementary in Jackson at 10 a.m.

