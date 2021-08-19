UTM welcomes students back with annual ‘Move-In Mania’

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is kicking off the new school year with the annual Move-In Mania.

Thursday morning, student organizations and community groups gathered at the residence halls to welcome incoming freshmen as they move into their new homes.

“It’s definitely festive and we’ve missed it,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. “It’s been two years since it’s felt like this, and so we’re just so excited, and lots of smiles and a lot of families here having a good time and and reliving their own college days as they move their children.”

“We’ve got several things this weekend to kind of get them kicked off and prepared for their freshman year,” said Assistant Director of Residence Life Ryan Martin. “And so that way, come Monday, on the first day of classes, they’ve been able to kind of have some fun, learn a few things and kind of get acclimated to the campus and be ready to go.”

To help the freshmen get used to campus, UTM is hosting a convocation, a comedy show, a welcome back block party, as well as many other events this weekend.

UTM hopes to bring back the social aspect of college for the new students.

“I think one of the things last year we all struggled with was a lack of community and connection,” Carver said. “And this year, we’re looking forward to those friendships, team group projects in classes face to face instruction.”

Masks will be required in classrooms, labs and other spaces where attendance is required, and staff encourage students to get vaccinated.

To help out, UTM’s Student Health and Counseling Services Department hosted a vaccination clinic in the dorm during move-in.

“We’re just really hoping for a great fun year for our students and just diving back into the classroom and learning and meeting folks. And we really kind of hope that they get to have that experience that maybe we haven’t been able to have for a couple years,” Martin said.

Classes begin at 8 a.m. Monday, August 23. For a full list of Welcome Weekend events, click here.

