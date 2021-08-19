West Tennessean honored by Tennessee Health Care Association

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee woman was honored by the Tennessee Health Care Association.

According to a news release, THCA named AHC West Tennessee Transitional Care Activity Director Sheila Willis the Activity Coordinators of Tennessee Member of the Year.

“Sheila prioritizes person centered care and intends for the resident’s stay to be as ‘home like as possible,’” said Justin Broadway, the administrator at AHC West Tennessee Transitional Care. “She is a reliable source to fellow co-workers and sets a high standard for delivering patient centered care. She is selfless and schedules activities at night and on weekends so the families can be involved.”

The release says Willis started a cooking class, crafts meals from scratch, and cultivated a garden for her patients.

Five other awards have been given to the AHC community this year.

The release says:

Latosha Taylor from AHC Crestview was named the Directors of Nursing Association Member of the Year.

AHC Cumberland received the Innovative Program Award for their Backpack Program.

Kyle Smith from AHC Decatur County received the Professional Service Award.

Joseph Hill from AHC Decatur County received the Caregiver of the Year Award for the Jackson district.

AHC Lewis County received the Group Volunteer Award for Mable and Friends.

You can find more information on the Tennessee Health Care Association here.

