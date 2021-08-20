Friday’s The Amp concert moved to Hub City Brewing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Amp’s Summer Concert Series continues Friday evening with a change of venue.

According to Executive Director of Visit Jackson TN Lori Nunnery, the Stacy Mitchhart show originally scheduled for The Amp has been moved to Hub City Brewing due to weather.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and guests are asked to not bring in any coolers or outside food and drinks.

Hub City Brewing is located at 250 W Main Street in Jackson.

For more local news, click here.