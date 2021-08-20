Helping Hands of Tennessee holds Mission of Mercy in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Mission of Mercy is happening in downtown Jackson.

Helping Hands of Tennessee is offering no-cost medical and dental services to the undeserved population in Madison County and surrounding counties.

Some of the services they provide are dental cleanings, extractions, examinations, and x-rays.

Friday’s effort is a collaboration with community volunteer dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, medical professionals and general volunteers to serve the underserved community members.

“It completes our mission. Our mission is to help improve health disparities, help improve health outcomes for West Tennessee families, and by offering a way for people to afford it, especially when it’s at no cost. You know, since all healthcare is linked to chronic health conditions, that’s a great way of improving healthy outcomes,” said Sabrina Blue, CEO of Helping Hands of Tennessee.

If you missed Friday, it will be again Saturday at the historic First Baptist Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For other services like fillings and dentures, contact Helping Hands of Tennessee. They can offer that service at a discount based upon someone’s income.

