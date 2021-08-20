UT Martin gives freshman a glimpse into future

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin welcomed the freshman class with a look into their future.

UT Martin freshman began their college career in the place same place it will end at graduation.

The university holds a freshman convocation for new students during their first full day being on campus.

Professors spoke to freshman about what to expect during their time at UT Martin and what it means to be a Skyhawk.

Freshman Madisyn Phillips says that her experience so far has made her feel welcome.

“It has been great. The hospitality here has been helpful moving me in. It has an open atmosphere that is very open and welcoming to you that is perfect,” Phillips said.

With classes starting Monday, freshman Brayden Pyburn says he has the first day jitters.

“I’m really excited, but there is definitely some nervousness going on. It should go away sooner or later. I feel really at home,” Pyburn said.

UT Martin senior and pep leader Sydney Roney says being able to have commencement in person was great.

“I pulled up and I actually had a tear. It was an amazing feeling. All of the faculty and staff are excited because it was kind of a ghost town last year. This has been really awesome,” Roney said.

She says she can’t wait to see the new freshmen start their journey, just like she did four years ago.

“I just love this campus. It has been my home for four years. My two sisters and I have gone here, and I am so pumped for people to be back. It’s going to be great,” Roney said.

Festivities will continue for freshman with a comedy show Monday evening.

