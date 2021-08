Graveside service for Kirmet Sykes, Sr., age 78, will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Hurts Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Sykes died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Sykes will be Monday, August 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922 or visit the website.