Doris “Dotti” Frederiksen

1947 – 2021

Doris Mae “Dotti” Rhea Frederiksen, age 74, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi and wife of Eddy Frederiksen, departed this life Saturday evening, August 21, 2021 at the Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dotti was born January 31, 1947 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Willie Rhea and Nellie Mae Miller Rhea. She received her education in Fayette and Hardeman counties and graduated from Grand Junction High School. She was employed as a customer service representative for LabCorp and Jostens before her retirement in 1997 and was married February 14, 1976 to Eddy Frederiksen. Dotti was a very active member of Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch and involved in her church groups. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading the Bible and listening to gospel music.

Mrs. Frederiksen is survived by her husband of 45 years, Eddy Frederiksen of Olive Branch, MS; four sisters, Ann Mascari of Oakland, TN, Jeri Turner of Grand Junction, TN, Ronni Kimery of Grand Junction, TN and Jewell Tucker of Grand Junction, TN; her brother, Eddie Rhea of Grand Junction, TN; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Rhea.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Frederiksen will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Whit Lewis, pastor at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi. A visitation for Mrs. Frederiksen will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Kimery, Tommy Breeden, Cody Mier, Logan Rhea, Bubba Garcia and Roberto Perez.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 1938, Memphis, TN 38101-1938 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

