Jackson to hold 2nd annual LGBT+ pride event this October

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s 2nd Annual Pride Event will be held Saturday, October 2 at Conger Park.

“This event aims to bring the LGBT+ population together, including communities within this community,” said event chair Darren Lykes.

The family-friendly event will be open to the general public and feature activities for all ages. The event will include musical performances, a live DJ, vendors, face painting, bouncy houses and more. A $10 donation is requested for admission.

“Funds raised at the Jackson Pride Event will allow us to continue to expand and grow our mission of supporting diversity through awareness,” Lykes said.

Jackson Pride — whose mission is to “bring awareness and understanding of the LGBTQIA community to Jackson, Tennessee through community involvement, projects, events and educational resources,” — was formed in 2021 as a fund of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Face coverings will be encouraged but not required.

For more information, including sponsorship, vendor or volunteer opportunities, click here or email jacksontnpride@gmail.com.

SEE ALSO: Our coverage of Jackson’s first pride event in 2019.

For more local news, click here.