Neglected animals recovered in Weakley County rescue operation

SHARON, Tenn. — Around 20 animals have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Weakley County.

Sunday, Animal Rescue Corps responded to a request from the Sharon, Tennessee Police Department for assistance with neglected animals at a residence.

According to a news release, the homeowner had been hospitalized with a serious illness.

“Becoming incapable of caring for your companion animals is a terrible situation for anyone,” said Animal Rescue Corps’ Executive Director Tim Woodward. “I’m grateful we were able to help in this instance.”

Upon arrival, responders found approximately 20 cats and dogs exhibiting signs of neglect, disease, poor nutrition, and more. The home was described as overcrowded with items. A deceased dog and rabbit were also found.

Animal Rescue Corps transported the animals for veterinary care to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon.

If anyone is interested in fostering or adopting, click here to check out ARC’s Facebook page. A list of available animals will be published once they are transferred to partnering shelters.

