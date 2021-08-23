Red Cross provides update on Middle Tennessee flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. — The American Red Cross released on update on flooding in Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson counties.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Red Cross says many of the roadways are unpassable, with volunteers working to reach areas affected.

The Red Cross says shelters have been set up to feed and help the community.

Shelters include:

YMCA Dickson County at 225 Henslee Drive in Dickson.

Fairfield Church of Christ at 1860 TN-100 in Centerville.

Waverly First Baptist Church at 300 East Main Street in Waverly.

A reunification center has also been set up McEwen High School at 335 Melrose Street in McEwen.

“The need is great here in Middle Tennessee,” said David Buchanan, logistics manager with the Red Cross. “I have been to many disasters, and this is one of the worst I have seen. We have people who have lost everything they worked their whole lives for. We have people here who watched as their family members were swept away in flood waters. This community is hurting. We are here to try to help.”

The Red Cross says the area received around 17 inches of rain in 12 hours.

As of 1:30 p.m., the Red Cross says 16 people were confirmed dead, and more than 20 are missing.

You can contact the Red Cross regarding a missing person at 1-800 Red Cross.

