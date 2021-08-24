Fallen sheriff’s deputy honored with flag presentation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — It has been four months since former Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Dyer died while on duty.

Now his family and many who worked with him are honoring him in a special way.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office gathered for a special United States Honor Flag Presentation, honoring Dyer, who died in April after collapsing while on duty in General Sessions Court.

President and founder of the United States Honor Flag Chris Hiesler says this American flag travels throughout the country to honor police officers and first responders who lost their life in the line of duty.

“You know a single American flag that has honored thousands of police officers, firefighters, those in the military, not just all of the country, but specifically all over Tennessee,” Hiesler said.

During the presentation, the sheriff’s department took the opportunity to give Dyer’s daughter items to remember his legacy as a deputy in the community.

She was presented with gloves to keep, a sheriff’s office badge, and a plaque that will be displayed at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“Here is a man just like all the other men and women that goes to work every single day without hesitation and was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in any capacity, and when his time was called, he made that sacrifice while on the job,” Hiesler said.

Hiesler says it’s important for people to remember the lives of those who have died in the line of duty.

“It’s difficult to keep doing this, but we need to remember what these heroes do every single day. So recognize it, take the opportunity,” Hiesler said.

The flag was also escorted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Honor Guard.