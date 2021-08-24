Kids invited to paint community mural for Jackson-Madison Bicentennial

JACKSON, Tenn. — Children 0-18 are invited to participate in a community mural in celebration of Jackson and Madison County’s Bicentennial.

The Bicentennial-themed mural will be painted on the back wall of the theatre at The Ned, located at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

“It will be a great time of building community through creativity and artistic talent,” said Director of The Ned Johnny Kimbrough.

Painting materials will be provided, and participants should wear clothes they can get paint on.

The Ned will be open for the mural painting on the following dates:

Thursday, September 9: 3-5 p.m.

Friday, September 10: 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, September 11: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

A reveal of the mural will be held on Sunday, September 12 at 3 p.m. All participants will receive a certificate and a photo-op with the mural.

“We are looking forward to kids being creatively and artistically involved in celebrating this historic event in our community,” said Executive Director of Jackson Arts Council Lizzie Emmons.

“Colors of the Bicentennial: Kid’s Community Mural Painting” is co-hosted by The Ned and the Jackson Arts Council.

For more local news, click here.