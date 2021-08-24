Taliban insist on airlift deadline amid new report of abuses

(AP) — The Taliban have warned that the U.S. airlift from Afghanistan must end Aug. 31.

That will ramp up pressure on an already chaotic evacuation as new reports of rights abuses fueled concern about the fate of thousands of people still trying to flee the country.

A senior U.S. official said Tuesday that President Joe Biden is also committed to the deadline, though European leaders had pressed for more time.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Group of Seven nations will not recognize a Taliban government unless the group guarantees people can leave the country if they wish.

The announcements set the stage for a chaotic endgame as the U.S. struggles to end a two-decade war in Afghanistan.