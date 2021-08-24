Tennessee seeks public input for 2021 science standard survey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is seeking your input on K-12 science standards.

A news release says residents are invited to share their comments on the Tennessee Academic Standards for science.

At the end of this initial survey, educators will review the comments and propose revisions, with a second survey being held as early as 2022, the release says.

The release says those proposed revisions will then be reviewed by a public body made by the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of Representatives, and confirmed by the general assembly.

That body will decide which standards to recommend to the State Board of Education for its final adoption, the release says.

“The Board is privileged to have the legislative charge of carrying out reviews for the math, science, English language arts, and social studies academic standards,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education. “We eagerly await feedback from parents, teachers, and other community members on ways to improve our science standards that continue to prepare our students for success both in school and in their postsecondary and career plans.”

The deadline for the current round of comments is Sunday, Sept. 19.

You can find more information on this process here.