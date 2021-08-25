19th Kent Jones Bicycle Tour, 5K to be held Oct. 9

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones Bicycle Tour is returning for its 19th season.

A news release from Jackson State Community College says this year’s tour will come with a 14, 32, 62 and 100 mile route.

The college says the 100 and 62 mile routes will led riders wind through both the Pinson Mounds and Chickasaw State Parks.

And for those who are not cyclists, there will be a 5K run/walk on the Jackson State campus, the release says.

JSCC says a family fun festival will also be held for this year’s event.

The festival will have no charge and will offer bouncy houses, face painting, live music, corn hole, giant Jenga, treats and more.

The Kent Jones Century Bicycle Tour and 5K will be Saturday, Oct. 9.

The bicycle tour will kickoff at 8 a.m., the 5K will begin at 9 a.m., and the festival will start at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit jscc.edu.