Ina Mae Franklin Wynn

Name: City & State   Wynn Ina Mae CroppedIna Mae Franklin Wynn of Henry, TN
Age: 93 
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 27, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Russell Ragsdale, Friendship Baptist Church 
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service.
Date/Place of Birth: September 7, 1927 in Memphis, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family
Both Parents Names:  Benjamin Franklin and Viola Milton Franklin, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Willis Wynn, Married: July 5, 1946; Preceded: August 9, 2017
Daughters: City/State Patsy (Phillip) Jackson, Paris, Tennessee

Linda (Ricky D.) Nash, Henry, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Lauri Jackson (Mark) Torsak, Cliff G. Jackson, Chris Steven Turman, Michael Andrew (Kristin) Turman, Michael Damon (Katie) Nash
Great Grandchildren: Ten
Sisters: City/State Mildred Green, preceded
Brothers: City/State Earl Robbins, preceded
Other Relatives: Special neighbors and friends, Katie and Danny Williams
Personal Information: Mrs. Wynn was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church.  She worked 25 years as a cashier for Jim Adams IGA. Ina Mae was an excellent seamstress, who enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. She loved animals and often adopted many strays. Memorials may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, Building Fund, c/o: Patty Harris, 2935 Buchanan Road, Buchanan, TN 38222

 

