Ina Mae Franklin Wynn
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Ina Mae Franklin Wynn of Henry, TN
|Age:
|93
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 P.M. Friday, August 27, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Russell Ragsdale, Friendship Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 7, 1927 in Memphis, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family
|Both Parents Names:
|Benjamin Franklin and Viola Milton Franklin, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Willis Wynn, Married: July 5, 1946; Preceded: August 9, 2017
|Daughters: City/State
|Patsy (Phillip) Jackson, Paris, Tennessee
Linda (Ricky D.) Nash, Henry, Tennessee
|Grandchildren:
|Lauri Jackson (Mark) Torsak, Cliff G. Jackson, Chris Steven Turman, Michael Andrew (Kristin) Turman, Michael Damon (Katie) Nash
|Great Grandchildren:
|Ten
|Sisters: City/State
|Mildred Green, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Earl Robbins, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Special neighbors and friends, Katie and Danny Williams
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Wynn was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church. She worked 25 years as a cashier for Jim Adams IGA. Ina Mae was an excellent seamstress, who enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. She loved animals and often adopted many strays. Memorials may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, Building Fund, c/o: Patty Harris, 2935 Buchanan Road, Buchanan, TN 38222