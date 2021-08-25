Ina Mae Franklin Wynn

Personal Information:

Mrs. Wynn was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church. She worked 25 years as a cashier for Jim Adams IGA. Ina Mae was an excellent seamstress, who enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening. She loved animals and often adopted many strays. Memorials may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, Building Fund, c/o: Patty Harris, 2935 Buchanan Road, Buchanan, TN 38222