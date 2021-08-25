Jackson museum begins guided tours, celebrating music history

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City has a new treat for music lovers.

Jackson’s Carnegie Legends Museum is now offering guided tours to guests.

“What we’re offering is sort of the inside information into the beginnings of rock and roll,” said Carnegie Legends Museum Director John Reitzammer. “For some reason, West Tennessee ended up being a place where there was an awful lot of the beginnings.”

The Carnegie is home to three galleries of memorabilia celebrating the mid-south’s rich musical history, featuring items from Carl Perkins, W.S. Holland, and more.

Now, volunteer storytellers — including those who knew some of the featured performers personally — are guiding tours, providing guests with a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience.

“There’s just all sorts of background stories that you can find out by coming to this museum, told by a bunch of people who are really excited about the fact that you showed up and were interested,” Reitzammer said.

Tours are coordinated by former educator and film actor Becky Fly, and are available anytime during regular business hours.

Also, a free Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt will be gifted to every tenth admission for a limited time.

The Carnegie, located at 305 East College Street in Jackson, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more local news, click here.