Le Bonheur shares back-to-school street safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students are back in the classroom and ready to learn, and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital ensuring they arrive safely.

Jennifer Taylor, with Le Bonheur in Memphis, says for kids that walk to school, remember to look both ways before crossing the street.

“Start your child off early, really early, to teach them to look left, right, and then left when crossing the street. It is very important for them to know that from the beginning. Also, they should be focused when crossing the street,” Taylor said.

Taylor says another tip is to eliminate anything that might be a distraction.

“Encourage your children to put down cell phones, headphones, or any devices that may provide some sort of distraction to them,” Taylor said.

Nicole Newman, with Le Bonheur in Jackson, says school buses are one of the safest ways to get to school.

But the main danger parents need to look out for is getting your child on and off the bus safely.

When their child gets to the bus stop, remember to keep a safe distance from the curb.

“When the bus starts to approach, tell your child to take three giant steps back, which is about 6 feet away from the curb. Make sure the bus comes to a complete stop, and then wait for the bus driver to nod and let you know it is okay to get on the bus. Finally, make sure to utilize the hand rails,” Newman said.

She says when they get off the bus, make sure the bus comes to a complete stop. Always walk in front of the bus, and look both ways before crossing the street.

Newman and Taylor say they hope that this tips will help keep children safe during the school year.