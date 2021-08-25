Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to take donations for flood victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is taking donations to help the flood survivors in Waverly.

The drive will be set up outside the Walmart on Emporium Drive in Jackson. Wednesday was the first day for the drive.

The drive will continue Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Officials say they have raised a lot of money so far and are thankful people are willing to donate.

“Non-perishable food items, diapers, and cleaning supplies, but they are willing to take anything people want to donate,” said Mark Reeves, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

If you would like to donate money, the department has set up a bank account for the victims as well.