Man in custody following search in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A search led to a man wanted out of Carroll County on Wednesday.

Around 4:30 a.m., Clarksburg police chased a suspect into Huntingdon.

The man fled his vehicle on foot into a wooded area on the east side of town, near Highway 70.

“One of the officers reported to me that the subject tried to ram him repeatedly. The subject was driving a pickup truck. He crossed over Buena Vista Road on the east side of town. He ditched his vehicle as he came up on the intersection of Highway 70,” said Walter Smothers, Director of Public Safety in Huntingdon.

Smothers says the Tennessee Highway Patrol immediately took the effort to find him, but with no success.

“THP has been in the area with a couple different track teams trying to locate him without any success. They also had a helicopter up early,” Smothers said.

Smothers says they made sure to keep nearby schools on lockdown as a precaution.

“We are trying to maintain an observation of the area. He may already be gone from the area,” Smothers said.

The suspect was caught early Wednesday afternoon, and is now in custody.