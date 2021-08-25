Mrs. Annie L. Hall

WBBJ Staff,

Annie HallMrs. Annie L. Hall was born on April 11, 1937, in Madison County, Tennessee. She transitioned this life on August 23, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee.

 A Graveside Service will be at 12:30 pm on Sunday,  August 29, 2021, in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 noon-7:00 pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or long onto bledsoefuneralhome.com

