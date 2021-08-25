Shelia Easley Malone, age 67, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late William Chris Malone, departed this life Monday evening, August 23, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Shelia was born July 28, 1954 in Columbus, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Kenneth Easley and Sarah Coleman Easley. She was employed as a reserve police officer in the 1970’s and worked at Akzo-Nobel for 25 years before her retirement. She attended Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and keeping her grandbabies.

Mrs. Malone is survived by two daughters, Kristy Neri (Chris) of Oakland, TN and Casey Weldon (Charles) of Clarksville, AR; her sister, Brenda Hughes (Blanton) of Cordova, TN; and six grandchildren, Christopher Neri, Carmela Neri, Anthony Neri, Liam Neri, Madison Blakely and Landon Blakely. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Easley, Sr.

A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. Malone will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. There will be a second gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Friday, August 28, 2021 at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home in Columbus, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery at Steens, Mississippi.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ladd Malone, Wenn Dale Malone, Chad Malone, Brian Malone, Eric Malone, Blanton Hughes, Josh Hughes and Sam Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Farrell, Dan Hollis and Walter Flemming.

